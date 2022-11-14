Man reported missing in Rowan County after heading to the pharmacy

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Rowan County.

Police say 82-year-old Harold David Coon went missing from Brookstone Way in Granite Quarry Sunday around 8 p.m. They say he was headed to a pharmacy.

According to authorities, Coon is white, standing 5-foot-4 and weighing 175 pounds. He has short, gray hair, a gray beard and blue eyes. A photo of the missing man is currently not available.

The Silver Alert from the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says Coon is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

He could be traveling in a 2006 gold Chevrolet HHR with N.C. license plate number TFF8441.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Granite Quarry Police Department at (704) 216-8500.

