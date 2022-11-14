Man found shot to death in Rock Hill apartment
Police are investigating this as a homicide.
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
Police were called to an apartment of Paces River Avenue shortly after midnight after calls came in about shots fired.
When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old male unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 803-329-7293.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.