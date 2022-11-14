PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man found shot to death in Rock Hill apartment

Police are investigating this as a homicide.
Rock Hill police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police are searching for answers after a man was found shot dead early Monday morning.

Police were called to an apartment of Paces River Avenue shortly after midnight after calls came in about shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old male unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-329-7293.

