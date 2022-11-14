PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips

Residents of Kannapolis and non-residents are welcome to participate.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet.

Activities also include a Senior Christmas Lunch. The costs of the activities vary.

Residents of Kannapolis and non-residents are welcome to participate.

Senior Trip Schedule

Southern Christmas Show – November 17

Charlotte Ballet – The Nutcracker – December 9

Senior Christmas Lunch – December 19

Christmas at Biltmore – January 3

Registration for the trips is underway now. Visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms to register. You may also call 704.920.4343 or email Juliann Chavez at jchavez@kannapolisnc.gov.

