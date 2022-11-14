The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way.

Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available.

Over 60 local vendors and artists will have plenty of holiday goodies to choose from. Gift selections include jewelry, candles, woodworking, home décor, boutique clothing, soaps and lotions and much more. Whether you’re picking up last minute stocking stuffers or starting at the top of your list, the market will have something for everyone.

For more information on Christmas events in Kannapolis, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/Christmas.

