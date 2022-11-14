PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash

No charges have been filed.
A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory.

Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE.

[One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]

A moped hit the rear passenger side of a box truck that was in the middle lane of N.C. 127 attempting to turn left, police said.

The driver of the moped, Gerald Ray Fulbright, 46, of Hickory, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

