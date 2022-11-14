Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory.

Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE.

A moped hit the rear passenger side of a box truck that was in the middle lane of N.C. 127 attempting to turn left, police said.

The driver of the moped, Gerald Ray Fulbright, 46, of Hickory, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say no charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

