First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday with cold rain in the forecast

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the NC mountains and parts of the foothills for Tuesday.
After a freezing start this morning, today will feature chilly with high temperatures in the lower 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.
By Jason Myers
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the NC mountains on Tuesday, including Ashe, Watauga, Avery and parts of Caldwell and Burke counties, due to the chance for freezing rain. The piedmont can expect a cold rain on Tuesday.

  • A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Tuesday across the NC mountains.
  • First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, as a cold rain develops for the piedmont.
  • Chilly but dry conditions return for the remainder of the week.

Grab your umbrella and winter coat before you head out the door on Tuesday, and use extra caution driving.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the NC mountains and parts of the foothills for Tuesday, with the morning hours having the best chance for slick spots. Tuesday morning low temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 20s for the mountains, with mid to upper 30s in the piedmont.

Rain will continue to develop through the day Tuesday, with heavy rain at times. Rainfall estimates of 0.25-1.00 inches are possible overall. Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will remain chilly, with highs only in the 40s for the piedmont, and in the 30s in the mountains.

Rain will taper off Tuesday night, with cold overnight low temperatures in the 30s for the piedmont and mountains.

Wednesday will feature more breaks of sunshine, with cool afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s for the piedmont, and only in the mid 30s for the mountains. There will be a chance for snow flurries in the NC mountains, but no major accumulation is expected.

Chilly temperatures continue for the end of the week, but dry weather looks to continue as well. Thursday afternoon high temperatures will range from the upper 40s in the piedmont, to around 30 degrees in the mountains.

High temperatures look to be in the lower 50s Friday through the weekend, with partly cloudy skies. The mountains can expect weekend morning low temperatures in the teens, with afternoon high temperatures only in the 30s. The NC ski resorts look to have a great week for snow making!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

