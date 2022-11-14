Deputies seize nearly 30 pounds of marijuana, THC candy from York County home

SMYRNA, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in York County seized almost 30 pounds of marijuana and THC candy from a home last week while assisting with a Department of Social Services (DSS) investigation.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the search and seizure happened on Nov. 10 at a house on Old Wallace Road.

Deputies and DSS responded due to suspicion of drugs and weapons possibly being in the home around multiple children.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found more than 13 pounds of marijuana and 14 pounds of THC gummies inside the residence.

Officials said the gummies were packaged to look like popular candy brands.

“Thankfully our deputies were able to get these fake candies seized before they got into the hands of children or shared with other kids,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Mark Dillon Walker, 21, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Three children were living in the home and were taken into emergency protective custody and placed within DSS care.

