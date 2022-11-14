PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are responding to a deadly crash in the NoDa area in northeast Charlotte.

According to information from the city of Charlotte, the crash has closed all lanes of Matheson Avenue east of North Tryon Street.

Officials confirmed there is a fatality in this crash.

No other information was immediately available.

