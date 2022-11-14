Deadly crash closes Matheson Avenue in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are responding to a deadly crash in the NoDa area in northeast Charlotte.

According to information from the city of Charlotte, the crash has closed all lanes of Matheson Avenue east of North Tryon Street.

Officials confirmed there is a fatality in this crash.

No other information was immediately available.

