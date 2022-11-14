PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.

He served the town for 25 years.
Isaac Carter Jr.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday.

Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children.

Isaac Carter Jr.
Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.

“He was a community leader. He believed that everyone was somebody. He had a heart and passion for the people he served well,” said daughter Clarissa Carter-Barber.

His memorial service was held at Gaston Memorial Park.

