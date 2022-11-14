Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday.

Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children.

Isaac Carter Jr. (Clarissa Carter-Barber)

Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.

“He was a community leader. He believed that everyone was somebody. He had a heart and passion for the people he served well,” said daughter Clarissa Carter-Barber.

His memorial service was held at Gaston Memorial Park.

