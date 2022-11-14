Cold, wet Tuesday could bring wintry mix to the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unseasonably cold temperatures continue this week with a First Alert Weather Day in place for Tuesday for wet weather.

Today: Dry, chilly

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Periods of rain, cold with wintry mix in the mountains

Workweek: Dry and winter-like

After a freezing start this morning, today will feature chilly with high temperatures in the lower 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the upper 30s with clouds increasing ahead of our next disturbance.

Rain will move in by early Tuesday morning, making for a wet, messy commute. Temperatures will be near freezing in the mountains, which could lead to light freezing rain in the morning hours.

Periods of rain will continue throughout the rest of Tuesday with temperatures staying in the low to mid-40s. Rain chances end by early Wednesday morning.

Starting Wednesday, a drier weather pattern will take over with the unseasonably cold temperatures becoming the big story. High temperatures for Wednesday will be in the middle 50s with overnight lows near freezing.

Thursday and Friday will feature cold mornings followed by sunshine and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Stay warm and dry!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

