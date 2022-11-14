Cold, wet Tuesday comes after a chilly, sunny Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold, dry air has settled across the Carolinas, keeping us mostly sunny but chilly today.

First Alert Weather Day Today : Mostly sunny, sub-freezing temps to start

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday : Miserably cold and wet, mountain ice

Rest of the Week: Below-normal temperatures linger through the weekend

FIRST ALERT: Frigid 20s & 30s this morning, and even with partial sunshine, we'll only get back to the low-mid 50s around #CLT this afternoon. Even chillier in outlying area. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/oQdFxLCNje — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 14, 2022

From a frigid start in the 20s this morning, we’ll only get back to the low to middle 50s this afternoon. High clouds will gradually cover the sky this afternoon, but there’s no rain in the forecast.

We’ll stay dry tonight as clouds lower and thicken. Lows will be in the 20s in the mountains but 30s – well above freezing – everywhere else.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. In short, it will be wet and cold. An area of low pressure will drift along the northern Gulf Coast, throwing rain and drizzle back our way. In the mountains, there will be a little freezing rain early on. Temperatures will eventually inch up above freezing in the High Country and the 40s everywhere else.

Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY across the @wbtv_news area. It will be cold and wet all day long with even a little freezing rain in the mountains (especially early on). Highs in #CLT will only get back to the low-mid 40s. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/rff5Th4RvW — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 14, 2022

Dry conditions will return Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The weekend also looks dry and cool with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 50s.

FIRST ALERT: Unlike the first 2 weeks of November, the next 7-10 days around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area will feature temperatures WAY below normal for even this time of the year. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/8KQ1NcZBm3 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 14, 2022

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.