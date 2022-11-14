PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Cold, wet Tuesday comes after a chilly, sunny Monday

By Al Conklin
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold, dry air has settled across the Carolinas, keeping us mostly sunny but chilly today.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: Mostly sunny, sub-freezing temps to start
  • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Miserably cold and wet, mountain ice
  • Rest of the Week: Below-normal temperatures linger through the weekend

From a frigid start in the 20s this morning, we’ll only get back to the low to middle 50s this afternoon. High clouds will gradually cover the sky this afternoon, but there’s no rain in the forecast.

We’ll stay dry tonight as clouds lower and thicken. Lows will be in the 20s in the mountains but 30s – well above freezing – everywhere else.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. In short, it will be wet and cold. An area of low pressure will drift along the northern Gulf Coast, throwing rain and drizzle back our way. In the mountains, there will be a little freezing rain early on. Temperatures will eventually inch up above freezing in the High Country and the 40s everywhere else.

Dry conditions will return Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The weekend also looks dry and cool with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire's WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

