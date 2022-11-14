Cabarrus County highway expected to be closed for hours after serious crash, officials say

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County is currently shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash, local officials said.

According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road on Monday evening.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and use caution in the area.

The road is expected to be completely shut down for at least two hours as the Highway Patrol investigates.

