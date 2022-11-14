PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Cabarrus County highway expected to be closed for hours after serious crash, officials say

The crash happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road on Monday evening.
Highway 24/27 in Midland is expected to be shut down for hours following a serious crash.
Highway 24/27 in Midland is expected to be shut down for hours following a serious crash.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County is currently shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash, local officials said.

According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road on Monday evening.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and use caution in the area.

The road is expected to be completely shut down for at least two hours as the Highway Patrol investigates.

