Cabarrus County deputy named North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

Investigator Joe Calabro was presented with the North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law...
Investigator Joe Calabro was presented with the North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.(Cabarrus Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office has earned a statewide honor for his work fighting crime that targets businesses.

On Thursday, the Board of CORCA, Carolinas Organized Retail Crime Alliance, came to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office to present Investigator Joe Calabro with the North Carolina CORCA North Carolina Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Calabro was an integral part in two large scale investigations that dismantled two separate organized retail theft operations in the past year. The partnership between law enforcement and retail loss prevention officers is extremely important in combatting this growing crime trend.

“The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is proud of Deputy Calabro and the hard work and dedication he brought to these investigations and the many others he works throughout the year,” the CCSO posted on social media.

