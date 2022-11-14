PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Art class sparks coast-to-coast student postcard exchange

A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.
A Leon County classroom is churning out colorful postcards and sending them across the country.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Inside the art classroom at a Florida school, students have been busting out crayons and getting busy crafting colorful postcards.

Their creations are shipped all across the country.

Chaires Elementary art teacher Colleen Nottingham said she came up with the idea after visiting a conference in Orlando. There she heard of an exchange between students and sailors.

“I kind of wanted to have it be student to student rather than student to adult,” she said.

She knew exactly where to take the idea: “there’s a secret society on Facebook of art teachers.”

Within minutes, teachers from all across the country started to reply. Three weeks in, she’s lined up connections with 27 different states.

The students draw Florida-inspired imagery on one side. On the other, they write a question they want to be answered by a student in another state.

Fourth-grader Emma Prine said she loved getting the chance to research other states.

“We get to interact with other kids who are from all over the world,” she said.

All grades, K-5, are getting involved.

“They really want to connect with another student. Once I tell them someone is really going to read it, they get really excited about it,” Nottingham said.

A group of fourth and fifth-grade students worked Monday morning to craft cards for a class in Augusta, Maine. Later that day, Nottingham received the first batch from Long Island, NY.

“When they see that envelope, and they know, they’re going to be really excited to see what their answers are,” she said.

Nottingham is hoping to get connections in all 50 states. She asked anyone who knows an art teacher, or any other educator, who lives in one of those states, help make a connection by emailing her at nottinghamc@leonschools.net.

Here are the states she has not yet heard from: Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in Rowan County, led the charge to get the law in action.
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Police were on the scene on Messner Street for several hours on Sunday.
Two people shot at house party in Salisbury
Devin Chandler
Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted

Latest News

Charlotte's CATS Bus System: 15 WBTV Investigations In 1 Minute
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-lago on Election Day, Tuesday,...
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
Deputies found more than 27 pounds of marijuana and THC gummies inside a York County home.
Deputies seize nearly 30 pounds of marijuana, THC candy from York County home
Henrietta Goode talks with WBTV Investigative Reporter David Hodges about why she decided to...
South Carolina patient fights back against hospital garnishment, case dismissed