Armed robbery reported at Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The same fish arcade that was near the scene of a deadly shooting in March is now the scene of an armed robbery, according to police.

According to police, on Monday morning, two men wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the arcade on Freeland Drive just after 3:00 a.m. One of them was armed with a gun, pointing it toward the security guard, taking his gun and cell phone.

Police say that after disarming the security guard, they kicked in the interior office door, where they took a large quantity of money.

The victim tracked the cell phone behind the old K-Mart building, which was found tossed into some bushes.

Just before 9 p.m. on March 3, Michael Connor, Jr., was found shot to death in parking lot just outside this arcade off Freeland Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or 704-638-5333.

