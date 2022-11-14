PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Armed robbery reported at Salisbury fish arcade

Parking lot of same arcade was a murder scene in March
The robbery happened early Monday morning.
The robbery happened early Monday morning.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The same fish arcade that was near the scene of a deadly shooting in March is now the scene of an armed robbery, according to police.

According to police, on Monday morning, two men wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the arcade on Freeland Drive just after 3:00 a.m. One of them was armed with a gun, pointing it toward the security guard, taking his gun and cell phone.

Police say that after disarming the security guard, they kicked in the interior office door, where they took a large quantity of money.

The victim tracked the cell phone behind the old K-Mart building, which was found tossed into some bushes.

Just before 9 p.m. on March 3, Michael Connor, Jr., was found shot to death in parking lot just outside this arcade off Freeland Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5340, or 704-638-5333.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in Rowan County, led the charge to get the law in action.
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
Police were on the scene on Messner Street for several hours on Sunday.
Two people shot at house party in Salisbury
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Authorities said warrants for kidnapping against Jami'la Earvin have been obtained.
3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping
Futurecast
First Alert Weather Days in place for Monday, Tuesday due to cold temps, rain chances

Latest News

Titled, “Forward 2040: Salisbury’s Framework for Growth,” the comprehensive plan is a guide for...
Salisbury’s plan for the future now available for review
3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping
Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says
Devin Chandler
Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says