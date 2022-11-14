PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus

Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university...
Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university confirmed the victims were all students living off-campus.(Source: Gray News)
By KMVT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT) - Police are actively investigating after four people were found dead in a home about a mile from the University of Idaho campus.

The Moscow Police Department reported that officers received a call around 11:58 a.m. Sunday about an unconscious person at a home on King Road. When police arrived on scene, they found four people dead inside in what have been referred to as homicides.

The university confirmed the victims were all students living off-campus. Their identities have not been released, KMVT reports.

Police are actively investigating the incident. They are asking for any individuals who may have information to call them.

Police say there’s no active threat to the student community. A shelter-in-place order from the university has been lifted, but the campus encourages students to stay vigilant.

Out of respect, university officials canceled all classes, online and in-person, statewide for Monday, but the campus will remain open. Classes will resume Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in Rowan County, led the charge to get the law in action.
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
Police were on the scene on Messner Street for several hours on Sunday.
Two people shot at house party in Salisbury
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Futurecast
First Alert Weather Days in place for Monday, Tuesday due to cold temps, rain chances
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

Latest News

President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden, Xi meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions
Ski resorts across North Carolina are opening up for the season, just as cold weather and the...
Ski mountains prep for skiers, snowboarders this week
Police say the suspect in a reported shooting at the University of Virginia is at large and...
3 killed in shooting at University of Virginia; suspect at large
Ski mountains prep for skiers, snowboarders this week