3 children kidnapped by family member in York County, S.C., authorities say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children were kidnapped by a family member in York County on Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney were taken by 23-year-old Jami’La Earvin.

Authorities said Earvin, who didn’t have permission to take the children anywhere, left in a 2012 tan Nissan Altima, with temporary South Carolina tag IV1023V.

The children were taken from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive in Fort Mill, according to law enforcement.

KIDNAPPING: Nov. 13, at 10:00 am, 3 juveniles were taken by family member Jami’la Earvin. Jami’la left in a 2012 tan Nissan Altima, SC Temp. Tag IV1023V. Jami’la didn't have permission to take the children anywhere. Earvin's direction of travel is unknown. #YCSONews #Kidnapping pic.twitter.com/ooQO0zyDlJ — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 14, 2022

Family members have not been able to get in contact with Earvin and noticed the car seats and change of clothes and formula for the infant were left behind, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division.

Anyone with information on the children’s whereabouts should call 911.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.