3 children found safe, woman in custody after York Co. kidnapping

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Three young children kidnapped by a family member in York County on Sunday morning have been found safe, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 7-year-old Roy’Ale Dean, 5-year-old Ta’Zarlah McKinney and 9-month-old Ja’Hanie McKinney were taken by 23-year-old Jami’La Earvin from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive in Fort Mill.

Earvin was found off Highway 901 near I-77 in Rock Hill. She was arrested and the kids are being evaluated by EMS, according to York County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are obtaining warrants for kidnapping.

UPDATE: 10:31 AM - Great news all three children were found safe! They are going to be checked by EMS to be on the safe side. Earvin has been taken into custody, warrants have been obtained for kidnapping. Thank you for you assistance. #YCSONews #breakingnews — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 14, 2022

Family members had not been able to get in contact with Earvin and noticed the car seats and change of clothes and formula for the infant were left behind, authorities said.

By 10:30 a.m. Monday, authorities said all three children were found safe and were going to be checked out by EMS, “to be on the safe side.”

Earvin was taken into custody and warrants have been obtained for kidnapping, according to the sheriff’s office.

