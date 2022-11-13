Two shot a house party in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury confirm that two people were shot at a house party on Sunday morning.

Neighbors reported “dozens” of shots fired on Messner Street, between W. Horah and W. Monroe. Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on their conditions.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. At 6:30 a.m. detectives and crime scene technicians were processing the scene. Evidence markers were placed from one of the street to the other.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

