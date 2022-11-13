PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Two shot a house party in Salisbury

Neighbors report hearing dozens of shots fired
Police were on the scene on Messner Street for several hours on Sunday.
Police were on the scene on Messner Street for several hours on Sunday.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury confirm that two people were shot at a house party on Sunday morning.

Neighbors reported “dozens” of shots fired on Messner Street, between W. Horah and W. Monroe. Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on their conditions.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1:30 a.m. At 6:30 a.m. detectives and crime scene technicians were processing the scene. Evidence markers were placed from one of the street to the other.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

