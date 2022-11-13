South Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, firefighters say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire that was intentionally set in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, officials said in a series of tweets.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at the Beacon Hill Apartments, right off South Boulevard near Tyvola Road around midnight.

Thirty firefighters were able to control the fire within 20 minutes.

Nobody was injured, but one person was displaced. That person is being assisted by the Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas.

About $7,000 in damage was caused.

Officials are continuing to investigate the situation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: Fire that displaced four people, dog in northeast Charlotte intentionally set, firefighters confirm

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.