PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

South Charlotte apartment fire intentionally set, firefighters say

The fire was set at Beacon Hill Apartments around midnight.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.(WANF)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire that was intentionally set in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, officials said in a series of tweets.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the incident happened at the Beacon Hill Apartments, right off South Boulevard near Tyvola Road around midnight.

Thirty firefighters were able to control the fire within 20 minutes.

Nobody was injured, but one person was displaced. That person is being assisted by the Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas.

About $7,000 in damage was caused.

Officials are continuing to investigate the situation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Related: Fire that displaced four people, dog in northeast Charlotte intentionally set, firefighters confirm

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in Rowan County, led the charge to get the law in action.
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
As the university copes, the need for mental health resources grows, while access remains sparse.
Apparent suicides at NC State highlight growing need for mental health resources
Police were on the scene on Messner Street for several hours on Sunday.
Two people shot at house party in Salisbury
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

Latest News

Looking into why sexual assault survivors often don't press charges
A local nonprofit founder said the judicial system often forces a survivor to relive their...
Sexual assault survivors often don’t press charges against their perpetrators. Here’s why.
Police were on the scene on Messner Street for several hours on Sunday.
Two people shot at house party in Salisbury
Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in Rowan County, led the charge to get the law in action.
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law