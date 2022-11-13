Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team weekend ends in disappointment after promising start

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A weekend that began with a historic highlight for the Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team ended in bitter disappointment in Brazil on Sunday.

“Unfortunately no points for us today,” said Team Principal Guenther Steiner. “Kevin’s race finished on Lap 1 when he was hit by Ricciardo and there was no way to get back out on the track, the car was destroyed. Mick battled fiercely in the race but he just couldn’t make up the positions he was behind. We now head to the Abu Dhabi where we will give it our all like we have done all season long.”

Haas F1 Team finished with Mick Schumacher 13th, while Kevin Magnussen was forced into retirement, at the São Paulo Grand Prix, held Sunday at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

Schumacher took the start on Pirelli P Zero Yellow medium tires and avoided the drama that befell rivals, moving up from 12th on the grid to eighth. Schumacher spent the majority of the race in a fierce fight in and around the top 10, coming in on Lap 24 for Red soft tires, before stopping once more for the same compound on Lap 47. A late Safety Car, caused by Lando Norris’ McLaren losing power, bunched the field and Schumacher took the restart from 12th place. Schumacher greeted the checkered flag in 13th spot.

“That medium tire didn’t seem to work for us and we struggled a lot,” Schumacher said. “Once we got onto the softs I was a lot more comfortable and felt a lot more competitive as well. We maybe extended the first stint a bit too much, but you never know how long the softs will last, so overall it was alright. Sometimes it’s your year and sometimes it’s not and I guess this year hasn’t been mine. We still have one more to go and we’ll give it our best.”

Kevin Magnussen’s race was run halfway through the first lap after he was spun and collected by McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo. From eighth on the grid Magnussen defended from Ricciardo into Turn 8 but was struck from behind by Ricciardo, with Magnussen tipped into a spin. As the VF-22 rotated he was hit by the Australian, causing terminal damage to the car, and bringing Magnussen’s 100th race start with Haas F1 Team to a premature conclusion.

“I think our car has had great pace all week, but it is what it is. Daniel (Ricciardo) didn’t do it on purpose which isn’t any help to us but we move on,” Magnussen said. “We’re not always up where we have been this weekend so it’s a shame that we weren’t able to capitalize on that fully today as we had great pace.”

Up front George Russell claimed his maiden Formula 1 victory by leading home Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, with Scuderia Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz third.

Haas F1 Team holds eighth position in the Constructors’ Championship with 37 points.

Next up is the final race of the 2022 season. Round 22 of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. Practice – Friday November 18. Qualifying – Saturday November 19. Race – Sunday November 20.

Haas F1 Team contributed to this story.

