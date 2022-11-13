First Alert Weather Days in place for Monday, Tuesday due to cold temps, rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more dry day in the forecast before the rain returns on Tuesday. After Tuesday, the rest of this week is looks dry but chilly.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Mostly sunny and cold.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, plus a wintry mix in the mountains.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool.

Cold, dry air will continue to settle across the Carolinas tonight through Monday morning. Overnight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 20s in the mountains and lower 30s across the piedmont.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Monday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 40s in the mountains to lower 50s across the piedmont.

On Tuesday an area of low pressure to our west will begin to impact our area with rain off-and-on throughout the day. In the mountains rain will change to a wintry mix at times. With the cloud cover and precipitation, afternoon highs will only climb into the 30s and 40s.

Cool, dry conditions will return for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s. Next weekend also looks dry but cool with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.