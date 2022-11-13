PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Fancher throws 2 TDs, Marshall beats Appalachian St. 28-21

App State Football
App State Football
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Marshall beat Appalachian State 28-21 on Saturday.

Fancher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage to give Marshall a 28-14 lead midway through the third quarter. Chase Brice’s 14-yard TD pass to Henry Pearson to open the fourth pulled Appalachian State to 28-21.

Brice was stuffed for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the Marshall 16-yard line with about five minutes remaining. The Mountaineers drove to the Marshall 45 with 36 seconds left, but Brice threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6.

Fancher was 16 of 28 for 225 yards passing for Marshall (6-4, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Charles Montgomery had five receptions for 109 yards receiving. Gammage finished with six catches for 91 yards.

Brice was 15-of-34 passing for 177 yards and threw one touchdown and an interception for Appalachian State (5-5, 2-4).

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Miranda Lynn Mena, 25, was charged.
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
13-year-old killed in I-485 crash
Area tornado watches
Tracking Nicole: Multiple flood warnings in effect due to strong heavy rain
Tehteya Patterson
Daughter of woman abducted and killed now missing

Latest News

Charlotte 49ers new football logo
Charlotte drops defensive battle at Middle Tennessee
Gardner-Webb football generic (new logo)
Gardner-Webb tops Campbell 42-35 Saturday to win BBQ Bowl, to host North Carolina A&T for Big South Title next Saturday
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team celebrates pole position during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team claims biggest success yet; pole position for Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Independence Football
‘Keep moving, keep dancing, and pull those ponchos out’: Football games prepare for Tropical Depression Nicole