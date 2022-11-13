PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos

Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham Hall on Thursday(AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Jeff Bezos is giving Dolly Parton $100 million.

The country legend is the latest recipient of Bezos’ Courage and Civility Award.

Parton is known for her philanthropy.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated $1,000,000 to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s vaccine research efforts. It was used to help fund Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Bezos, the founder and former head of Amazon, has said the prize money has no strings attached.

“They can give it all to their own charity or they can share the wealth. It is up to them,” he said last year.

In 1988, Parton established the Dollywood Foundation and eventually the Imagination Library, a program that helps children across the world access books.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico
Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in Rowan County, led the charge to get the law in action.
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
As the university copes, the need for mental health resources grows, while access remains sparse.
Apparent suicides at NC State highlight growing need for mental health resources
Police were on the scene on Messner Street for several hours on Sunday.
Two people shot at house party in Salisbury
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
Applications for student loan forgiveness no longer accepted

Latest News

Looking into why sexual assault survivors often don't press charges
Police vehicles and ambulances are parked at the site of an explosion on Istanbul's popular...
Bomb hits major Istanbul avenue, kills 6, wounds dozens
A local nonprofit founder said the judicial system often forces a survivor to relive their...
Sexual assault survivors often don’t press charges against their perpetrators. Here’s why.
Photographs of brides married in the White House are displayed in the executive mansion in a...
A nice day for a White House wedding: 18 ceremonies (so far)