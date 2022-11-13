PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Davidson stays unbeaten with 75-71 win over VMI

The Davidson men's basketball team improves to 3-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season with a 75-71 win over the VMI Keydets.
The Davidson men's basketball team improves to 3-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season with a 75-71 win over the VMI Keydets.(WBTV)
By Davidson Athletics
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVIDSON, N.C. – Foster Loyer paced five Davidson players in double figures as the Wildcats held off VMI, 75-71, in non-conference men’s basketball action Sunday afternoon inside John M. Belk Arena. Davidson moves to 3-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season, while the Keydets fall to 1-2 overall.

Loyer, who entered as the nation’s leading scorer at 34.0 points per game, finished with 17 to go along with 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Backcourt mate Grant Huffman added 15 on 7-of-12 shooting, while Desmond Watson and Connor Kochera had 11 each and Sam Mennenga scored 10 and hauled in 6 boards.

After Kochera pushed the ‘Cats’ margin back to double digits, 55-44, with his third trey of the contest, VMI slowly chipped away and eventually made it a one-point with seven ticks remaining. 

Davidson, which finished 13-of-17 from the charity stripe, got a pair of free throws from David Skogman and Loyer in the waning seconds to secure the win. 

Tony Felder scored a game-high 22 points for VMI, which shot 68.2 percent (15-22) after intermission to climb back in the game.  

The Wildcats used a 13-4 run midway through the first 20 minutes to grab control before going to the half up, 38-24.  

Up Next

The Wildcats will take part in the 2022 Charleston Classic Nov. 17, 18 and 20. Davidson opens the annual event with former league rival College of Charleston on Thursday at 7 p.m. inside TD Arena.

