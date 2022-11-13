Colder temperatures return with near-freezing lows this coming week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - November-like temperatures have finally arrived in the Carolinas. We’ll be in for some cold mornings and cool afternoons today and Monday. The chilly air will stick around for most of this week with chances for rain returning by Tuesday.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Mostly sunny but cold.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, chilly afternoon.

Today we finally get to say so long to the warm, humid conditions that we experienced over the past two days and hello to some colder, drier weather. We will be mostly sunny and blustery at times (especially in the mountains).

Temperatures will drop below freezing in many areas on Monday morning (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Winds on Sunday will occasionally gust from 20-30 mph, and highs will range from the upper 30s in the mountains to the low to mid 50s across the piedmont.

Monday morning will be the coldest morning of the week with freezing and sub-freezing temperatures area wide. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day with highs in the 40s and 50s.

We will turn our attention to an area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday. This system is on track to bring widespread rain into our area. With the cold air still in place, there will be a chance for rain to mix with snow in the mountains; expect all rain across the Charlotte metro area.

Afternoon highs will only climb into the 30s and 40s.

A few more isolated showers will be possible Wednesday morning, otherwise expect partly sunny skies with in the 50s.

Thursday looks dry but chilly with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. On Friday we’ll be watching for another disturbance to bring a chance for some scattered showers; expect highs in the 40s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

