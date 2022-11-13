PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Authorities requesting public’s help in locating missing Lancaster County man

Jeffrey Lowell Phillips, 56, was last seen on Sunday afternoon near Clinton Avenue.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 56-year-old man.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, Jeffrey Lowell Phillips was last seen around 3 p.m. on Sunday in a residential area on Clinton Avenue in Lancaster.

Police say Phillips is traveling on foot, but walks quickly.

He was wearing a red and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Officials say he has a medical condition and needs to be located as soon as possible.

Anyone who sees Phillips or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313.

