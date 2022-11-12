PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame holds annual induction ceremony

A large crowd gathered in Concord last Saturday night for the second annual U.S. Veterans Hall...
A large crowd gathered in Concord last Saturday night for the second annual U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony.(WBTV)
By Alex Giles
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A large crowd gathered in Concord last Saturday night for the second annual U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The event was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord.

The U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame is a nonprofit that aims to pay tribute to the men and women of prior military service who exemplify great character and service. The nonprofit also works to educate the public on the historical service and sacrifice of the nation’s veterans and gather resources that enhance the lives of veterans.

Seven veterans were inducted into the hall this year, including Phyllis Wilson, a United States Army veteran. Wilson served 37 years in the Army as a Military Intelligence Voice Intercept Operator. She has served around the world and has visited more than 35 countries.

“You know, none of us are asking for this. That’s the key thing,” Wilson told WBTV in an interview. “I think it’s really important that American knows there are still heroes and sheroes out there.”

The full list of hall of fame inductees includes SFC Melvin Morris of the United States Army, Lt. General William “Kip” Ward of the United States Army., RADM Dan Kloeppel of the United States Navy, MCPO Ken Falke of the United States Navy, CWO5 Phyllis Wilson of the United States Army, and VADM Manson Brown of the United States Coast Guard.

To learn more about Saturday’s event and the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame, click here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Area tornado watches
Tracking Nicole: Multiple flood warnings in effect due to strong heavy rain
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
13-year-old killed in I-485 crash
When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had...
Huntersville family scammed of $2,800 for terminally ill daughter
Logan Andrew Johnson
Albemarle police officer charged with various child sex offenses

Latest News

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team celebrates pole position during the São Paulo GP at Autódromo...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team claims biggest success yet; pole position for Sao Paulo Grand Prix
A spokesperson at Duke Energy told me the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up...
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Nicole
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole