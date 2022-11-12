U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame holds annual induction ceremony

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A large crowd gathered in Concord last Saturday night for the second annual U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The event was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord.

The U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame is a nonprofit that aims to pay tribute to the men and women of prior military service who exemplify great character and service. The nonprofit also works to educate the public on the historical service and sacrifice of the nation’s veterans and gather resources that enhance the lives of veterans.

Seven veterans were inducted into the hall this year, including Phyllis Wilson, a United States Army veteran. Wilson served 37 years in the Army as a Military Intelligence Voice Intercept Operator. She has served around the world and has visited more than 35 countries.

“You know, none of us are asking for this. That’s the key thing,” Wilson told WBTV in an interview. “I think it’s really important that American knows there are still heroes and sheroes out there.”

The full list of hall of fame inductees includes SFC Melvin Morris of the United States Army, Lt. General William “Kip” Ward of the United States Army., RADM Dan Kloeppel of the United States Navy, MCPO Ken Falke of the United States Navy, CWO5 Phyllis Wilson of the United States Army, and VADM Manson Brown of the United States Coast Guard.

To learn more about Saturday’s event and the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame, click here.

