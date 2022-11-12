Mild temperatures featured Saturday before colder weather moves in next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Now that we are done with the rain, we are gearing up for some much colder air to settle into the Carolinas. Mild and humid conditions will give way to sunshine and chilly temperatures after a cold front moves through our area this afternoon.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, a few stray showers possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler.

First Alert Weather Day Monday: Freezing cold AM, sunny and cool PM.

Get ready for a dramatic drop in temperatures for the second half of the weekend but until then today stays quiet and mild.

Low temperatures over the next week (WBTV First Alert Weather)

There will be a slight chance for a few isolated showers today, otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the 60s and 70s. Tonight, will be mostly clear and cooler with lows ranging from the 20s in the mountains to upper 30s and lower 40s across the piedmont.

Our Sunday will be mostly sunny but very chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s.

High pressure will briefly build across our area on Monday helping to keep us mostly sunny and dry but don’t expect any warmth. Highs will only climb into the 40s and 50s.

For Tuesday, a disturbance moving out of the Gulf of Mexico will bring widespread rain into our area. The afternoon will be chilly and wet with highs in the 40s.

More cold mornings and cool afternoons can be expected Wednesday-Friday with only slight chances for showers. Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.