Cooler temperatures arrive Sunday into next week with First Alert Weather Days in place

Temperatures on Sunday will drop between 15-20 degrees from what they were Saturday.
There is a slight chance for isolated showers today, with highs in the 50s and 60s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Colder, drier air will settle into the Carolinas after the passage of a cold front tonight. Along with the cool down, look for chances for rain to return by Tuesday.

  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and colder.
  • First Alert Weather Day Monday: Freezing cold AM, sunny and cool PM.
  • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Showers likely, chilly afternoon.

After a cloudy and mild Saturday our main concerns for Sunday into early next week will be a 15-20 degree drop in temperatures and an area of low pressure moving out the Gulf of Mexico which will likely bring some rain to our area on Tuesday.

Weather headlines for the start of the workweek
Weather headlines for the start of the workweek(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, expect gradual clearing with lows ranging from the upper 20s in the mountains to lower 40s across the piedmont.

Sunshine returns tomorrow but don’t expect any warmth. After a chilly morning the balance of Sunday looks mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly with highs in the upper 30s for the mountains and 50s across the piedmont.

Monday morning will be the coldest morning of the week with freezing temperatures for our entire area. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day with highs in the 40s and 50s.

On Tuesday, the area of low pressure moving out of the Gulf of Mexico will bring widespread rain into our area.

With the cold air still in place, there will be a chance for rain to mix with snow in the mountains; expect all rain across the Charlotte metro area. Afternoon highs will only climb into the 30s and 40s.

A few more isolated showers will be possible Wednesday morning otherwise expect partly sunny skies with in the 50s.

Thursday looks dry but chilly with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. On Friday we’ll be watching for another disturbance to bring a chance for some scattered showers; expect highs in the 40s.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

