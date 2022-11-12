PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte family pushing for answers after daughter found dead in Mexico

Shanquella Robinson died last month during a trip to Mexico.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is mourning the loss of their daughter weeks after she was didn’t return home following a trip to Mexico.

Parents Bernard and Salamondra Robinson said Shanquella Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28. Sadly, they would never see their daughter alive again.

“[I] spoke with her Friday evening she was having dinner and I never spoke with her again,” Salamondra said. “On Saturday evening, they called and said she wasn’t feeling well, and they were going to call a doctor. And when they called, the doctor hadn’t arrived yet, but they said she had alcohol poisoning.”

The Robinsons were told that Shanquella died from alcohol poisoning, but they aren’t convinced that is actually the case.

“After they said it was alcohol poisoning, we received the autopsy report on Thursday and it said that her neck had been broken and she had a back spasm there was a crack, spinal cord was crack,” her parents said. “That took it to a whole ‘nother level because that meant somebody had attacked her.”

Since she passed away in Mexico, national agencies have become involved in and aware of the incident.

In response to the young woman’s death, the U.S. Department of State issued the following statement:

“We are aware of these reports. Protecting the welfare of U.S. citizens overseas is among our top priorities. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved, we have no further comment at this time.”

Robinson’s body arrived back in Charlotte on Thursday, and a funeral service has been scheduled for next Saturday.

“All I’ve been doing is just crying trying to figure out what happened,” her father said. “I can’t even be a grandfather, can’t even walk her down the aisle, she’s gone.”

The family has contacted the FBI’s Charlotte branch to help solve the mystery surrounding Shanquella’s death. They also said a private investigator could be hired if answers don’t become clear.

