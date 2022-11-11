PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.

District Court Judge Mark Pittman, an appointee of former President Donald Trump based in Fort Worth, said the program usurped Congress’ power to make laws.

The debt forgiveness plan would cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, would get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

The cancellation applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, along with Parent Plus loans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Miranda Lynn Mena, 25, was charged.
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
Impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole will move in today through Friday with heavy rain, strong...
Tracking Nicole: Active rain, strong winds will impact Friday
Four members ran for re-election, but only one secured enough votes to maintain their position.
CMS Board of Education race results are in, multiple incumbents will be departing

Latest News

wmc
Sen. Boozman surveys low Miss. River levels in Osceola
FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks...
US sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid
Elon Musk’s memo followed a livestreamed conversation trying to assuage major advertisers...
Musk warns Twitter’s survival is at stake as staff quits
A young mother was shot and killed outside a home while holding her baby, according to police.
18-year-old mother shot, killed while holding her baby outside home, police say