Statesville crash leaves one person dead, troopers say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck left one person dead Thursday night in Statesville.

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Triplett Road.

A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shaun Michael Pace, 33, ran off the road to the left into a wooded area, troopers said.

The car then hit a tree and caught fire.

Troopers say Pace died at the scene. There were no other passengers.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

