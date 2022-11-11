Statesville crash leaves one person dead, troopers say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car wreck left one person dead Thursday night in Statesville.

Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 70, near Triplett Road.

A 2018 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Shaun Michael Pace, 33, ran off the road to the left into a wooded area, troopers said.

The car then hit a tree and caught fire.

Troopers say Pace died at the scene. There were no other passengers.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.

