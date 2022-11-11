PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Statesville cold case suspect extradited to N.C. after N.J. arrest

Officers say he is one of two people involved in an armed robbery turned homicide.
Sheldon Demetrius Summers
Sheldon Demetrius Summers(Statesville Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police have announced charges against two men in connection with a 30-year-old homicide.

Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a 1992 armed robbery at a home in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.

Sheldon Demetrius Summers and Reaco Wesley Burton will face two counts of murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and four counts of armed robbery.

Summers was arrested Aug. 16, 2022 during a traffic stop in New Jersey.

He was extradited back to Iredell County Nov. 8 where he is being held without bond on the homicide charges and $550,000 for the remaining charges.

Burton is already serving time for an unrelated homicide, robbery and assault in Iredell County. His projected release date is Nov. 9, 2052.

For the latest updates, download the free WBTV News App and check us out on your favorite streaming platforms.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Area tornado watches
Tracking Nicole: Multiple tornado watches, flood warnings issued due to strong winds, heavy rain
When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had...
Huntersville family scammed of $2,800 for terminally ill daughter
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
13-year-old killed in I-485 crash
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
5 structures burned from fire in Union County

Latest News

Tehteya Patterson
Daughter of woman abducted and killed now missing
CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us on QC Morning to break it all down.
What the latest inflation report means for you
Harvest Feast Marathon: Get involved and help others!
Harvest Feast Marathon: Get involved and help others!
Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon: Your donations needed!
Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon: Your donations needed!