Statesville cold case suspect extradited to N.C. after N.J. arrest

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Statesville police have announced charges against two men in connection with a 30-year-old homicide.

Willie Gene Allison, 38, and Michael Scott III, 37, were shot and killed during a 1992 armed robbery at a home in Statesville. A third man, Kirk Douglas Gray, 39, was also shot but he survived.

Sheldon Demetrius Summers and Reaco Wesley Burton will face two counts of murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and four counts of armed robbery.

Summers was arrested Aug. 16, 2022 during a traffic stop in New Jersey.

He was extradited back to Iredell County Nov. 8 where he is being held without bond on the homicide charges and $550,000 for the remaining charges.

Burton is already serving time for an unrelated homicide, robbery and assault in Iredell County. His projected release date is Nov. 9, 2052.

