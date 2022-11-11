PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Remnants of Nicole to move out Friday evening ahead of cooler weekend temperatures

Moderate to heavy rainfall can be expected through the early evening hours.
Rainfall of 1″ to 4″+ is possible, with winds gusts up to 40 miles per hour.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole will continue to bring rain and gusty winds to the Carolinas through this evening. Heading into the weekend, we’ll get gradual clearing along with some colder, drier air settling into our area by Sunday.

  • Weekend Outlook: Gradual clearing, mild Saturday, cool Sunday.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly.
  • First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Showers likely, much cooler.

More moderate to heavy rainfall can be expected through the early evening hours for the piedmont however, showers will linger into Saturday in the mountains.

Overnight expect mostly cloudy skies in Charlotte and the upstate of South Carolina. Lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to 50s across the piedmont.

Seven-day forecast
Seven-day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Ahead of our next cold front, scattered showers will continue in the mountains for Saturday. Across the piedmont expect partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s; highs will only make it into the mid 50s in the mountains.

By Sunday, the cold front to our west will finally move through, bringing colder, drier air into our area. Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny but much colder with highs in the upper 30s in the mountains and lower 50s across the piedmont.

Monday morning will get off to a cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s and there will also be a chance for some flurries in the mountains. Monday afternoon will include plenty of sunshine with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Showers will return late on Tuesday making for a cool, wet afternoon; highs will range from the upper 30s to 50s degrees.

Tropical Update: The remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole will continue to move to the northeast bringing gusty winds and rain to the Carolinas. The NHC is not currently monitoring any other areas of tropical development.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

