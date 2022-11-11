PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Folk band Chatham Rabbits performing in Charlotte

The husband-wife duo is returning to North Carolina after touring.
The husband-wife folk duo Austin and Sarah McCombie are N.C. natives and released their first Chatham Rabbits album in 2019.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chatham Rabbits have been touring the country all year and are now back home in North Carolina.

The husband-wife folk duo Austin and Sarah McCombie are N.C. natives and released their first Chatham Rabbits album in 2019.

Their third album, “If You See Me Riding By,” came out in June.

They performed in Knoxville last night and are performing tonight at the Neighborhood Theater in Charlotte.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20-25 and can be purchased at neighborhoodtheatre.com.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Area tornado watches
Tracking Nicole: Multiple tornado watches, flood warnings issued due to strong winds, heavy rain
When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had...
Huntersville family scammed of $2,800 for terminally ill daughter
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
13-year-old killed in I-485 crash
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
5 structures burned from fire in Union County