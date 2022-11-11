Folk band Chatham Rabbits performing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chatham Rabbits have been touring the country all year and are now back home in North Carolina.

The husband-wife folk duo Austin and Sarah McCombie are N.C. natives and released their first Chatham Rabbits album in 2019.

Their third album, “If You See Me Riding By,” came out in June.

They performed in Knoxville last night and are performing tonight at the Neighborhood Theater in Charlotte.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20-25 and can be purchased at neighborhoodtheatre.com.

