Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Nicole

A spokesperson said all Carolinas-based crews are available for service.
A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected.
By Morgan Newell
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole has progressed through the area, some power outages have impacted residents.

According to Duke Energy spokesperson Logan Kureczka, the power outage numbers across the Carolinas picked up throughout the day as expected.

Because the rain and wind picked up in some areas, it created the perfect conditions for tree limbs to snap and get thrown onto power lines.

Kureczka said most calls for service were from downed lines, trees on the lines, or a branch fell and broke some equipment.

She said crews have been working to restore the power throughout the day and will be working into the night fixing outages that have occurred or that might pop up later. Fortunately, plenty of linemen are available to help out.

”We have all of our Carolinas crew ready to go,” Kureczka said. “So we actually did not send our Carolinas-based crew down to Florida to help.”

Duke Energy said it did send crews from Ohio and Indiana to help in Florida.

Having local crews available is going to help customers in the long run because they will be able to provide service even quicker.

Kureczka recommends anyone who needs service to report it immediately. People can report here.

For those looking to see where the outages are, or how long crews will take to fix it, that can be seen here.

