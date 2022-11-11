Daughter of woman abducted and killed now missing

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - One of Deidre Reid’s 16-year-old daughters has gone missing, according to police.

Reid was abducted and killed in September 2021.

Tahteya Patterson, 16, is one of Reid’s daughters. She was last seen Nov. 1, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina.

Police say she may be in the Pageland area.

Patterson is described as a 5′1″ Black female weighing around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 or the Pageland Police Department at 843-672-6437.

