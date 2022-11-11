PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Daughter of woman abducted and killed now missing

Tahteya Patterson was last seen Nov. 1.
Tehteya Patterson
Tehteya Patterson(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - One of Deidre Reid’s 16-year-old daughters has gone missing, according to police.

Reid was abducted and killed in September 2021.

Tahteya Patterson, 16, is one of Reid’s daughters. She was last seen Nov. 1, 2022 in Florence, South Carolina.

Police say she may be in the Pageland area.

Patterson is described as a 5′1″ Black female weighing around 125 pounds.

Anyone with information should call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 or the Pageland Police Department at 843-672-6437.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Area tornado watches
Tracking Nicole: Multiple tornado watches, flood warnings issued due to strong winds, heavy rain
When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had...
Huntersville family scammed of $2,800 for terminally ill daughter
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
13-year-old killed in I-485 crash
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
5 structures burned from fire in Union County

Latest News

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us on QC Morning to break it all down.
What the latest inflation report means for you
Harvest Feast Marathon: Get involved and help others!
Harvest Feast Marathon: Get involved and help others!
Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon: Your donations needed!
Harris Teeter Harvest Feast Marathon: Your donations needed!
Chesterfield Co. Schools declare remote learning day