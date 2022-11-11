PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Combining two desserts in one: Apple pie funnel cake

We’re rounding out a week of fall-inspired foods.
This recipe combines two fall desserts into one.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - WBTV has brought you an entire fall-inspired meal throughout the week, from a breakfast pastry cobbler to bowls of soup and a nice cocktail or mocktail. Now, it’s time to end with dessert.

Or should we say two desserts in one?

We’re showing you how to make an apple pie funnel cake.

You can find all of the fall food segments on the free QC Kitchen App.

