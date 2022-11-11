Charlotte is Creative launching new meet-up series

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Bringing together artists and the community while unveiling new works of art: That’s the idea behind The Drop, a new initiative from our friends at Charlotte is Creative. Matt Olin is here this morning along with one of the artists taking part, Ty McBride.

The Drop is a new cultural meet-up series centered on the revelation of a brand-new, community-conscious mural created by diverse Charlotte-based artists every quarter.

The inaugural event starts at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Divine Barrel Brewing in Charlotte.

For The Drop’s debut, CIC has partnered with #beattiesfordstrong and have commissioned artists Danyelle Ray, Ty McBride and Ricky Singh to create a mural that will hang for three months at Divine Barrel.

The mural will also be featured on beer cans distributed state-wide.

The mural will be unveiled at the event and the goal is to facilitate a conversation with the artists and the audience.

