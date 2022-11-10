PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

“We’re going to help you out with that”: Judge reduces bond of suspect in sexual assault

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings responded on Twitter to news of the decision to lower Wilson’s bond.
Octavius Wayne Wilson was arrested and charged for sexual assault
Octavius Wayne Wilson was arrested and charged for sexual assault(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On November 6, 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Octavis Wanye Deandra Wilson, the suspect at the center of an investigation who CMPD says brutally attacked and sexually assaulted a female stranger walking along Glenwood Drive from Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte.

Following the suspect’s arrest, on Tuesday Mecklenburg County Judge Tracy Hewett decided to reduce Wilson’s bond from $2,000,000 to $50,000.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings responded on Twitter to news of Wilson’s lower bond.

“The CMPD takes violent offenses against our community members extremely serious, and we continue to utilize every resource possible to hold those offenders accountable,” said Jennings.

Chief Jennings continued to express in the thread on Twitter, “We continue to ask our judicial partners to take these crimes just as serious as we do. There’s no bond amount that is sufficient for a community’s peace of mind regarding their safety.”

In a statement to WBTV addressing the general concerns of the residents of the community, Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said, “We are ethically prohibited from speaking about pending cases. Generally speaking, our consistent ask of all judicial officials is for them to meet [the] community’s expectations and ensure that people charged with violent crimes are held in custody as they await trial.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others
Miranda Lynn Mena, 25, was charged.
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole will move in today through Friday with heavy rain, strong...
Tracking Nicole: Active rain, strong winds will impact Friday
Four members ran for re-election, but only one secured enough votes to maintain their position.
CMS Board of Education race results are in, multiple incumbents will be departing

Latest News

Records obtained by WBTV show CATS leaders only started sending letters about failing to meet...
Charlotte’s bus system didn’t hold contractor accountable for poor performance, records show
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
1 dead, 3 injured, I-485 lanes closed until 8 p.m.
crime scene tape generic
Murder rate in South Carolina at highest level since 1991, report shows
Skies were cloudy with light rain in western Iredell County on Thursday afternoon.
Prepare now for the possibility of severe weather from Nicole