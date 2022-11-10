“We’re going to help you out with that”: Judge reduces bond of suspect in sexual assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On November 6, 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Octavis Wanye Deandra Wilson, the suspect at the center of an investigation who CMPD says brutally attacked and sexually assaulted a female stranger walking along Glenwood Drive from Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte.

Following the suspect’s arrest, on Tuesday Mecklenburg County Judge Tracy Hewett decided to reduce Wilson’s bond from $2,000,000 to $50,000.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings responded on Twitter to news of Wilson’s lower bond.

“The CMPD takes violent offenses against our community members extremely serious, and we continue to utilize every resource possible to hold those offenders accountable,” said Jennings.

Chief Jennings continued to express in the thread on Twitter, “We continue to ask our judicial partners to take these crimes just as serious as we do. There’s no bond amount that is sufficient for a community’s peace of mind regarding their safety.”

In a statement to WBTV addressing the general concerns of the residents of the community, Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office said, “We are ethically prohibited from speaking about pending cases. Generally speaking, our consistent ask of all judicial officials is for them to meet [the] community’s expectations and ensure that people charged with violent crimes are held in custody as they await trial.”

