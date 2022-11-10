Today and Friday declared First Alert Weather Days for heavy Nicole impacts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will start dry with increasing clouds. Highs will top out in the middle 60s again.

First Alert Weather Days today and Friday

Rain and wind from Nicole headed our way

Drier for weekend, temperatures turn cooler

Rain bands will overspread the region, moving in from the southeast, drifting toward the northwest late starting late this afternoon and continuing tonight through Friday, as the remnants of Nicole drift our way from the south. Wind gusts out of the northeast may reach 20-25 mph today.

High School/Panthers Kickoff Forecast: Rain bands and gusty breezes are expected for the games this evening. Temperatures will hold in the 60s through the evening and may evening rise overnight.

FIRST ALERT: Already raining in Boone & the mountains WELL in advance of #Nicole. Flood Watch in effect for the mountains & foothills thru Friday eve. Heaviest of the rain comes tonight & Friday, but rain now is already moistening the ground. @wbtv_news #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/nZ79sIS0Rl — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) November 10, 2022

Pockets of heavy rain will continue to circulate around the remnants of Nicole on Friday, with gusty winds around 35 to 40 mph likely. Depending on the exact track of Nicole, a quick spin-up tornado or two could develop, especially as the center of circulation from Nicole passes just west of Charlotte Friday afternoon.

Rainfall of 1″ to 2″+ is likely in the metro area and points east, while heavier rain of 3″ to 4″ is likely for the foothills and mountains. Due to heavy rain and leaves clogging gutters, localized flooding and travel issues will develop in some locations.

The highest chance for a quick spin-up tornado will be for areas along and south/east of I-85. The highest chance for flash flooding will be in the mountains, but urban flooding is possible in the Piedmont as well.

Make sure you have the WBTV First Alert weather app on your mobile device, so you can be alerted of any severe weather alerts and stay tuned to updates on-air and online throughout the event.

Rain will quickly diminish Friday evening as Nicole moves out of the Carolinas and a cold front approaches from the west. The cold front could set off a few spotty mountain showers on Saturday, as cooler air moves in.

Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be near 70 degrees for the piedmont, but chilly 40s are forecast for the mountains. Sunday will be colder for all of us, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 50s for the Piedmont and upper 30s in the mountains.

Colder air lingers over the Carolinas throughout next week, with another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for next Tuesday.

Rain is possible on Tuesday, with some wintry precipitation possible in the North Carolina mountains. There is still plenty of uncertainty with regard to precipitation amounts, impacts and type, so stay tuned for more updates in the coming days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts, check radar, see updated tropical tracks, and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Keep up with the latest WBTV weather updates as Nicole moves our way!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.