Severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole possible tonight, Friday

Strong winds and rain will move in toward the evening.
Today, tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole will bring showers starting this afternoon/evening. Winds will gust upwards of 25 miles per hour.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole will move in today through Friday with heavy rain, strong winds, and severe weather all possible.

  • First Alert Weather Day Today: PM rain, windy
  • First Alert Weather Day Friday: Heavy rain continues with severe weather possible
  • Weekend: Mainly dry, much cooler air by Sunday

Tonight, expect rounds of rain and storms through Friday morning with severe weather possible including a tornado.

Rain chances in the next 12 hours
Rain chances in the next 12 hours(First Alert Weather)

Prepare for a messy start to the day on Friday with widespread rain and strong wind gusts across the region. There will be breaks in between the showers, however, expect widespread rain to move in for the afternoon into the evening hours. Most of the heaviest rain on Friday looks to stay in the mountains and foothills with 2-4′' of rain possible and 1-2′' around Charlotte.

There will be a severe threat that includes isolated tornadoes and the potential for flooding.

The rain will be clearing out Friday night making way for a nice weekend ahead as a cold front moves in.

Saturday will be partly sunny and mainly dry with a high temperature of 70 degrees. Overnight lows will drop to 40 degrees by Sunday morning followed by afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s.

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

