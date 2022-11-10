PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Second Boone water main break leaves businesses without water again

Crews say water should return within 4-6 hours.
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.
This a stock image to illustrate a water main break.(MGN Online)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple Boone businesses are without water again after a water main broke in the same area two days in a row.

The break is in the area of Blowing Rock Road near Walgreens and Appalachian Regional Rheumatology.

Town officials say the right side of the road at Makoto’s will be closed while crews make repairs.

They estimate water will return within 4-6 hours.

For information, call the town’s public utilities department at 828-268-6250.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others
Miranda Lynn Mena, 25, was charged.
Chase on Highway 29 in Cabarrus and Rowan leads to charges
Four members ran for re-election, but only one secured enough votes to maintain their position.
CMS Board of Education race results are in, multiple incumbents will be departing
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Fabulous Fortune
Charlotte man wins $3 million from scratch-off ticket

Latest News

A fire in Cornelius left a family of four displaced overnight.
Cornelius fire displaces family of four
All week, middle and high school students toured Rowan County manufacturing operations – both...
Manufacturing Day a success in Rowan County
In this beautifully dramatized adaptation of the classic novel, even as privation, illness, and...
Piedmont Players to present classic play Little Women
Family displaced after fire destroys home