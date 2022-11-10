Second Boone water main break leaves businesses without water again

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple Boone businesses are without water again after a water main broke in the same area two days in a row.

The break is in the area of Blowing Rock Road near Walgreens and Appalachian Regional Rheumatology.

Town officials say the right side of the road at Makoto’s will be closed while crews make repairs.

They estimate water will return within 4-6 hours.

For information, call the town’s public utilities department at 828-268-6250.

