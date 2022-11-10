PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Search for two escaped inmates underway in Chesterfield Co.

Anyone with information should call 843-287-0235.
Austin Drake (left) and Harold Bryant Jr
Austin Drake (left) and Harold Bryant Jr(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that two inmates escaped the county detention center early Thursday morning.

Deputies say they are actively looking for Austin Drake and Harold Bryant Jr.

Drake, 25 years of age, is 6′ with brown hair and green eyes. Bryant, 26 years of age, is 6′2″ with brown hair.

Both individuals are wanted for escape from the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235.

