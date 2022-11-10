Search for two escaped inmates underway in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD CO., S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community that two inmates escaped the county detention center early Thursday morning.

Deputies say they are actively looking for Austin Drake and Harold Bryant Jr.

Drake, 25 years of age, is 6′ with brown hair and green eyes. Bryant, 26 years of age, is 6′2″ with brown hair.

Both individuals are wanted for escape from the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 843-287-0235.

