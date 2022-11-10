Salisbury Police looking for person firing shots from back of a scooter

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are looking for the person they say was spotted on surveillance video firing shots from the back of a scooter.

According to the report, on Tuesday at approximately 2:05 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department responded to 1614 Standish Street, at the Zion Hills Apartments, regarding a shooting.

During the investigation, a juvenile was taken into custody after police determined he had a handgun, and was firing it at another person on a moped. The person on the scooter was armed and returned fire with an unknown type of long gun. The juvenile that was apprehended was taken to a secure facility.

No one was injured during the incident.

The police department is actively working to identify the unknown subject on the moped, who returned fire. If anyone has any information on the identity or whereabouts of the unknown subject, please contact the police department at 704-638-5333.

