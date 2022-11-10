PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Prepare now for the possibility of severe weather from Nicole

Severe weather with thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes possible
Skies were cloudy with light rain in western Iredell County on Thursday afternoon.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - As Nicole passes through the Carolinas with heavy rain and strong winds, there’s also the possibility of more severe weather and the threat of an isolated tornado.  Neighbors in Iredell County dealt with that in August of last year and would rather not see anything like that again. 

Kenny Lambert remembers it…

“You could hear it,” lambert recalled on Thursday. “It sounded like a big old diesel train, the wind was blowing pretty good. There were at least 2 or 3. They start in the field back behind this property and jump, pretty good jump over to Miracle Farm Road and tear the trees up over there.”

Right where Danny Wicker’s log house and yard were sitting.

“Then I saw the house and all that and it was shocking to see,” Wicker said on that day.

“It was August 17 of last year,” he said today. “Everything changed.”

Since then the mess has been cleaned up, the damage repaired, but he doesn’t want to go through that again.

Today we know what’s possible tomorrow, and there are things you can do now to prepare. The CDC recommends

-draw a floor plan of your home

-identify a safe place for the family to gather

-mark where first-aid kits and fire extinguishers are located

-mark where utility switches and valves are located if they need to be turned off

-identify a second exit from each room or area

Tornado Emergency Plan-Reduce Hazards

-secure anything that is outside

-remove large, unsecured items from shelves and place them on the floor

-safely store poisons, solvents, toxic materials

-identify and secure top-heavy items that could topple over

Nathan Moore will be putting that advice into practice.

“I tie down stuff that might blow away, anything outside that might blow away,” Moore said.

William Black says he’ll be watching the weather and taking his own approach to the storm.

“We just sit and pray,” Black said. “If it’s our time, it’s our time.”

Danny Wicker says even though it was hard at the time, the outcome has been positive.

“All in all it’s come out really good,” Wicker added, “thanks be to God.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

