Police investigate human remains found in rural Gaston County

GASTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are responding to human remains found between Aderholdt Rd. and Gaston Webb Chapel Rd. near Cherryville Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Deputies have not identified the remains at this time.

Authorities are currently investigating the scene.

Anyone who may have any information, should contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

Also: Police make arrest in connection with Gaston County bank robbery

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.