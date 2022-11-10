PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police investigate human remains found in rural Gaston County

Deputies have not identified the remains at this time.
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are responding to human remains found between Aderholdt Rd. and Gaston Webb Chapel Rd. near Cherryville Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Deputies have not identified the remains at this time.

Authorities are currently investigating the scene.

Anyone who may have any information, should contact the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.

Also: Police make arrest in connection with Gaston County bank robbery

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash shut down all southbound lanes of I-85 near Lane Street in Kannapolis.
Kannapolis crash kills 4, injures multiple others
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Derrick Walters and his family have decided to put the iconic Dairy Queen they own on the market.
Family speaks about decision to sell iconic west Charlotte Dairy Queen
James Isaac Leonard, 27, was charged.
‘Play fighting’ ends with assault in Rowan County, deputies say
Fabulous Fortune
Charlotte man wins $3 million from scratch-off ticket

Latest News

Driver identified in Kannapolis crash
Parents demand answers after Lancaster HS chemical exposure
CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh announces his plans to resign at the end of December...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent announces early departure
Iredell County girl's illness used in scam