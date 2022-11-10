Piedmont Players to present classic play Little Women

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The classic play Little Women will be presented by the Piedmont Players at the Meroney Theatre.

Little Women tells the story of the four March sisters. Under the guidance of their beloved mother, the four young sisters -- tempestuous Jo, motherly Meg, shy Beth, and spoiled baby Amy -- struggle to keep their family going while Father’s away in the Civil War.

In this beautifully dramatized adaptation of the classic novel, even as privation, illness, and sibling rivalry cast their shadows, each girl strives to find her true self.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes McKenna Anderson as Jo, Annagail Murray as Meg, Hannah Bogle as Beth, Paisley Rocco as Amy, Savannah Goodwin as Hannah, Luke Bardinas as Laurie, Nickolas McKnight as John Brooke, Ayla Hajjar as Qareen, Claudia Galup as Marmee, Linda Jones as Aunt March, Gary Thornburg as Old Mr. Laurence, and Mark Curran as Father

Performances include a special presentation on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. In partnership with South Main Book Company, there will be a Book Fair in the lobby of the Norvell Theatre, before and during the show.

Other performances include November 18 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, November 20 at 2:30 p.m., Friday, November 25 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 27 at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

All performances will take place at the Norvell Theater, 135 E Fisher Street Salisbury.

Tickets: $16 for adults; $14 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704.633.5471

