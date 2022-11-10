Murder rate in South Carolina at highest level since 1991, report shows

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) just released the complete Crime In South Carolina 2021 Report.

The report shows an 0.89 percent increase in murders and a 4.2 percent increase in weapon law violations in South Carolina.

The rate of murders is at the highest level since 1991, according to the report.

“We must all work together to combat crime in our communities, and that means working with our elected officials, criminal justice system partners, and community leaders. We must have positive community partnerships, interaction, support, and investment to truly make an impact on crime,” said Chief Mark Keel.

The data in the report is compiled from sheriff’s offices and police departments across the state.

Related: CMPD releases report on crime and gun statistics

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.