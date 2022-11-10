PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Murder rate in South Carolina at highest level since 1991, report shows

The report shows an 0.89 percent increase in murders and a 4.2 percent increase in weapon law violations in South Carolina.
crime scene tape generic
crime scene tape generic(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) just released the complete Crime In South Carolina 2021 Report.

The rate of murders is at the highest level since 1991, according to the report.

“We must all work together to combat crime in our communities, and that means working with our elected officials, criminal justice system partners, and community leaders. We must have positive community partnerships, interaction, support, and investment to truly make an impact on crime,” said Chief Mark Keel.

The data in the report is compiled from sheriff’s offices and police departments across the state.

Related: CMPD releases report on crime and gun statistics

